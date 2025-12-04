Thursday, December 4, 2025
Donate
Movies

Does Quentin Tarantino Have Dementia or Just Verbal Diarrhea? “Pulp Fiction” Director Breaks a Golden Rule About Dissing Actors

By Roger Friedman

Share

Quentin Tarantino.

Does he have dementia? Suffer from verbal diarrhea?

Is he on the spectrum?

The director of “Pulp Fiction” broke the golden rule on Bret Easton Ellis’s podcast this week. He dissed popular and talented actors in a vicious way.

Tarantino said of beloved actor Paul Dano starring with Daniel Day Lewis in the acclaimed movie “There Will Be Blood”:

“Obviously, it’s supposed to be a two-hander. But it’s also drastically obvious that it’s not a two-hander,” Tarantino said. “[Dano] is weak sauce, man. He is the weak sister. [Daniel] is eating him [alive]. Austin Butler would have been wonderful in that role. He’s just such a weak, weak, uninteresting guy. Daniel Day-Lewis shows that he doesn’t need a strong foil. The movie needs it. He doesn’t need anything. It’s supposed to be a two-hander and it’s not! … you put him with the the weakest fucking actor in SAG? The limpest dick in the world?”

WTF? Dano does a remarkable job in that movie, as he does in everything in which he’s featured. He’s one of our top talents of this generation.

Tarantino continued: “I am not saying he is giving a terrible performance, I am saying he’s giving a non-entity performance… I don’t care for him.”

This from the man who made the absolutely dreadful film, “The Hateful Eight,” two and a half hours of torture other than Jennifer Jason Leigh.

Tarantino also insulted Owen Wilson, star of Woody Allen’s “Midnight in Paris.” Although he said Woody’s film was his 10th favorite of this century, he had to add: “Oddly enough, I really can’t stand Owen Wilson. I mean, I can’t stand him. And I spent the first time watching the movie loving it and hating him. The second time I watched the movie, I was like ‘Okay, don’t be such a prick. He’s not so bad. He’s not so bad.’ And then the third time I watched it I found myself watching him.”

Is Tarantino suffering from dementia? He also insulted Matthew Lillard, who did such great work in Alexander Payne’s “The Descendants.”

What Tarantino has done here is break the unwritten rule of not dissing working actors. It’s petty and mean spirited and designed only to be hurtful. He’s crossed a line and should make amends immediately. Maybe he can send these three guys Tom Cruise’s coconut cake for working Thetans.

As for Dano, he deserved an Oscar nom for “There Will Be Blood.” He’s been amazing in everything including “Love and Mercy,” “Dumb Money,” “The Fabelmans,” “Escape at Dannemora,” and so many others.

Tarantino is getting a major time out. Sit in the corner and think about what you’ve done.

Donate to Showbiz411.com

Showbiz411 is now in its 13th year of providing breaking and exclusive entertainment news. This is an independent site, unlike the many Hollywood trades that are owned by one company. To continue providing news that takes a fresh look at what's going on in movies, music, theater, etc, advertising is our basis. Reader donations would be greatly appreciated, too. They are just another facet of keeping fact based journalism alive.
Thank you


Roger Friedman
Roger Friedmanhttps://www.showbiz411.com
Roger Friedman began his Showbiz411 column in April 2009 after 10 years with Fox News, where he created the Fox411 column. His movie reviews are carried by Rotten Tomatoes, and he is a member of both the movie and TV branches of the Critics Choice Awards. His articles have appeared in dozens of publications over the years including New York Magazine, where he wrote the Intelligencer column in the mid 90s and covered the OJ Simpson trial, and Fox News (when it wasn't so crazy) where he covered Michael Jackson. He is also the writer and co-producer of "Only the Strong Survive," a selection of the Cannes, Sundance, and Telluride Film festivals, directed by DA Pennebaker and Chris Hegedus.

Read more

In Other News

Hollywood to the Hudson

Company

Trending

Categories

© Showbiz411.com