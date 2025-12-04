Thursday, December 4, 2025
Maurice DuBois Exits CBS Evening News and Network Along with John Dickerson as Bari Weiss Reshapes Network As Fox News Redux

By Roger Friedman

Maurice DuBois is out.

The CBS Evening News co-anchor says he’s leaving the show and the network on December 18th.

He’s following John Dickerson out the door.

Maurice was a beloved local New York anchor. We’d love to have him back on any channel. WCBS TV News is not the same without him.

But Bari Weiss, the new conservative head of CBS News with no television experience, is determined to reshape the network. She’s having a town meeting special with Charlie Kirk’s widow, something only Fox News would do normally.

Who will anchor the CBS Evening News next? One White Man. Bret Baier? He says no. But Weiss will definitely find someone onerous.

