“Wicked For Good” Bubble Bursting: Oz Sequel Slowing Down, Struggling to Hit $300 Mil, Losing 130 Theaters This Weekend

In “Wicked for Good,” Glinda has no super powers. She just rides around in a motorized bubble.

Now that bubble looks like it might be bursting. “WFG” is slowing down at the box office.

I thought by today they’d hit $300 million, but the Universal music has had three bad weekdays. It’s stuck at $287 million in the US. Declines for Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday average 80% from the same days last week.

Have all the “Wicked” fans satisfied their curiosity? Are fans going back for seconds? This weekend will be edifying as “WFG” has been pulled from 130 theaters. It’s still in a huge release — 3,985 — but “Zootopia” seems to have stolen its thunder.

Stay tuned…