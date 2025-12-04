Thursday, December 4, 2025
Donate
Movies

“Wicked For Good” Bubble Bursting: Oz Sequel Slowing Down, Struggling to Hit $300 Mil, Losing 130 Theaters This Weekend

By Roger Friedman

Share

In “Wicked for Good,” Glinda has no super powers. She just rides around in a motorized bubble.

Now that bubble looks like it might be bursting. “WFG” is slowing down at the box office.

I thought by today they’d hit $300 million, but the Universal music has had three bad weekdays. It’s stuck at $287 million in the US. Declines for Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday average 80% from the same days last week.

Have all the “Wicked” fans satisfied their curiosity? Are fans going back for seconds? This weekend will be edifying as “WFG” has been pulled from 130 theaters. It’s still in a huge release — 3,985 — but “Zootopia” seems to have stolen its thunder.

Stay tuned…

Donate to Showbiz411.com

Showbiz411 is now in its 13th year of providing breaking and exclusive entertainment news. This is an independent site, unlike the many Hollywood trades that are owned by one company. To continue providing news that takes a fresh look at what's going on in movies, music, theater, etc, advertising is our basis. Reader donations would be greatly appreciated, too. They are just another facet of keeping fact based journalism alive.
Thank you


Roger Friedman
Roger Friedmanhttps://www.showbiz411.com
Roger Friedman began his Showbiz411 column in April 2009 after 10 years with Fox News, where he created the Fox411 column. His movie reviews are carried by Rotten Tomatoes, and he is a member of both the movie and TV branches of the Critics Choice Awards. His articles have appeared in dozens of publications over the years including New York Magazine, where he wrote the Intelligencer column in the mid 90s and covered the OJ Simpson trial, and Fox News (when it wasn't so crazy) where he covered Michael Jackson. He is also the writer and co-producer of "Only the Strong Survive," a selection of the Cannes, Sundance, and Telluride Film festivals, directed by DA Pennebaker and Chris Hegedus.

Read more

In Other News

Hollywood to the Hudson

Company

Trending

Categories

© Showbiz411.com