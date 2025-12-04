Thursday, December 4, 2025
Pop Legend Cat Stevens aka Yusuf Islam Tour Cancelled Completely as US Won’t Let Him In: The Peace Train Stops Here

By Roger Friedman

If you were hoping to hop on the Peace Train, think again.

Cat Stevens aka Yusuf Islam has cancelled his US tour. Previously, he’d give up the promotional tour for his book.

WHy? The US won’t let him in. They don’t care if Morning Has Broken. They’re saying it’s a Wild World.

It’s hard to rationalize Cat/Yusuf. We loved him in the 70s but his turn to Islam has been fraught with political problems. His response is to plead innocence and a certain naivete. Listen, he knows the score. The first cut was the deepest.

