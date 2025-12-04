On Friday, FIFA — the World Cup Soccer Organization — takes over the Kennedy Center in Washington for the day.

They’re having their big draft event and giving Donald Trump a phony peace prize.

The whole thing is streaming on YouTube.

The Kennedy Center’s chief Trump lackey has been accused by The Athletic of giving FIFA the facility gratis. Tricky Dick Grenell wrote a screed on Twitter claiming this wasn’t true. No one believes him.

FIFA has also lined up performers for this event. They are Andrea Bocelli, Nicole Scherzinger, and the UK’s Robbie Williams. Trump had advertised in October that Bocelli was coming to sing at the White House on Friday, December 5th. In reality — which escapes Trump — Bocelli is singing for FIFA.

But will the faux opera singer also be part of the Kennedy Center Honors? Could be. He’d be perfect in the tribute to Michael Crawford, singing from “Phantom of the Opera.” So, too, would be Nicole Scherzinger, who starred in Andrew Lloyd Webber’s “Sunset Boulevard” last year.

Robbie Williams? Maybe he’ll stick around and sing Gloria Gaynor’s “I Will Survive.” Someone has to do it.

Also on the FIFA show, the Village People, whose “YMCA” is Trump’s favorite song about cruising gyms for hook ups. If the VP’s sing the song on the KCH, Trump may dance as hard as he can!