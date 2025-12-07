Monday, December 8, 2025
Donate
Movies

“One Battle After Another” Adds One Prize After Another with Los Angeles Film Critics Best Picture, Director

By Roger Friedman

Share

This movie season the film critics are all going in one direction.

Like the NY Critics Circle, the NBR, and so on, “One Battle After Another” been chosen as Best Picture of the Year this time by the Los Angeles Film Critics. Paul Thomas Anderson won Best Director for the same movie.

The runner up was “The Secret Agent.”

It took them an hour to figure that out in a very slow process that arrived at the same conclusion as everyone else.

The LA Film Critics gave lead acting prizes to Rose Byrne in “If I Had Legs, I’d Kick You” and Ethan Hawke in “Blue Moon.” The runners up were two more men: Timothée Chalamet, in “Marty Supreme,” and Wagner Moura, for “The Secret Agent.”

Supporting went to Stellan Skarsgård, for “Sentimental Value,” and Teyana Taylor, for “One Battle after Another.”

Best Film Editing, Winner: Ronald Bronstein and Josh Safdie, MARTY SUPREME
Best Cinematography, Winner: Adolpho Veloso, TRAIN DREAMS
Best Film Not in the English Language, Runner-up: IT WAS JUST AN ACCIDENT
Best Screenplay, Winner: Jafar Panahi, IT WAS JUST AN ACCIDENT
Best Animation, Winner: LITTLE AMÉLIE OR THE CHARACTER OF RAIN

What does it all mean? Why didn’t Timmy Chalamet get Best Actor for “Marty Supreme”? Probably fear of a Kardashian attending the sonorous ceremony. Actually Ethan Hawke deserves it, and I think may win the Oscar.

Rose Byrne? Best Actress at the Oscars? Nomination, definitely. But it’s a weird movie, and Kate Hudson is a Hollywood story.

Listen, we need some drama here! March is a long way away!

Donate to Showbiz411.com

Showbiz411 is now in its 13th year of providing breaking and exclusive entertainment news. This is an independent site, unlike the many Hollywood trades that are owned by one company. To continue providing news that takes a fresh look at what's going on in movies, music, theater, etc, advertising is our basis. Reader donations would be greatly appreciated, too. They are just another facet of keeping fact based journalism alive.
Thank you


Roger Friedman
Roger Friedmanhttps://www.showbiz411.com
Roger Friedman began his Showbiz411 column in April 2009 after 10 years with Fox News, where he created the Fox411 column. His movie reviews are carried by Rotten Tomatoes, and he is a member of both the movie and TV branches of the Critics Choice Awards. His articles have appeared in dozens of publications over the years including New York Magazine, where he wrote the Intelligencer column in the mid 90s and covered the OJ Simpson trial, and Fox News (when it wasn't so crazy) where he covered Michael Jackson. He is also the writer and co-producer of "Only the Strong Survive," a selection of the Cannes, Sundance, and Telluride Film festivals, directed by DA Pennebaker and Chris Hegedus.

Read more

In Other News

Hollywood to the Hudson

Company

Trending

Categories

© Showbiz411.com