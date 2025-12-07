“One Battle After Another” Adds One Prize After Another with Los Angeles Film Critics Best Picture, Director

This movie season the film critics are all going in one direction.

Like the NY Critics Circle, the NBR, and so on, “One Battle After Another” been chosen as Best Picture of the Year this time by the Los Angeles Film Critics. Paul Thomas Anderson won Best Director for the same movie.

The runner up was “The Secret Agent.”

It took them an hour to figure that out in a very slow process that arrived at the same conclusion as everyone else.

The LA Film Critics gave lead acting prizes to Rose Byrne in “If I Had Legs, I’d Kick You” and Ethan Hawke in “Blue Moon.” The runners up were two more men: Timothée Chalamet, in “Marty Supreme,” and Wagner Moura, for “The Secret Agent.”

Supporting went to Stellan Skarsgård, for “Sentimental Value,” and Teyana Taylor, for “One Battle after Another.”

Best Film Editing, Winner: Ronald Bronstein and Josh Safdie, MARTY SUPREME

Best Cinematography, Winner: Adolpho Veloso, TRAIN DREAMS

Best Film Not in the English Language, Runner-up: IT WAS JUST AN ACCIDENT

Best Screenplay, Winner: Jafar Panahi, IT WAS JUST AN ACCIDENT

Best Animation, Winner: LITTLE AMÉLIE OR THE CHARACTER OF RAIN

What does it all mean? Why didn’t Timmy Chalamet get Best Actor for “Marty Supreme”? Probably fear of a Kardashian attending the sonorous ceremony. Actually Ethan Hawke deserves it, and I think may win the Oscar.

Rose Byrne? Best Actress at the Oscars? Nomination, definitely. But it’s a weird movie, and Kate Hudson is a Hollywood story.

Listen, we need some drama here! March is a long way away!