NFL Calms the Super Bowl Crowd with Totally White American Singers Brandi Carlile and Charlie Puth to Balance Bad Bunny

There was so much MAGA outrage about this year’s Super Bowl performer.

The red states and wingnuts were upset about Bad Bunny getting up on stage and singing in Spanish. They said, he’s not a US citizen!

Actually he is: Puerto Rico is a state. Mr. Bunny is a citizen.

Anyway, tonight the NFL has calmed everyone down. They’ve tapped Charlie Puth and Brandi Carlile, two Americans born in the USA, to perform before the Super Bowl. So everyone take a deep breath.

Alas, they did pick Coco Jones to sing “Lift Every Voice and Sing.” This is when MAGA can go to the bathroom or back to their tailgate.

Puth will perform the National Anthem and Carlile will sing “America the Beautiful.” They will present their passports to the audience.

PS Coco Jones is a great choice. She started out as a Disney kid — what’s more American than that? And she has a Grammy Award. She was born in Columbia, South Carolina. Jones sang “Lift Every Voice and Sing” at the 2024 NBA All Star Game. She knows her way around the song.

All good now!