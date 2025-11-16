OJ Simpson’s Murders Get Some Closure: Fred Goldman Gets $57 Mil Agreement from Killer Football Player’s Estate

It’s only taken 31 years.

But Fred Goldman, father of OJ Simpson’s murder victim Ronald Goldman, has secured an agreement from Simpson’s estate

TMZ reports that the estate has agreed it owes Goldman $57 million for the civil judgement against Simpson.

The judgement, handed down in 1997, was for $31 million. But the Goldmans never saw any money. Neither did the family of Simpson’s ex wife, Nicole Brown.

With interest piling up for three decades, Goldman figured the Simpson estate owed him well over $100 million. But working with OJ’s estate lawyer, they agreed to $57 million.

Goldman won’t see anything like that in the end. Simpson’s net worth at death last year was said to be about $3 million. He was relying on his NFL pension and sales of merchandise. You may recall that a dispute over the latter sent him to jail for 9 years.

Ron Goldman was an innocent bystander, collateral damage to OJ Simpson’s rage induced murders. Simpson was acquitted in a mockery of a trial (lost decisively by Marcia Clark and Chris Darden). But he was found responsible for the deaths by a civil jury. Now he’s roasting in hell while his kids have to live with what he did to their mother.

It’s hard to believe now that a bunch of us spent 18 months on this horror story. Not only is Simpson, but so are great journalists (and friends) Dominick Dunne and Linda Deutsch. I really miss them. They would have had a ball with this latest episode.

And yes– I covered a story 31 years ago. I was in grade school!