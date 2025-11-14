Is John Travolta still in Scientology?

Oh yes.

The former movie star — now making straight to video “D” movies — has been doling out money to Scientology for years.

The known donations from his the not for profit he set up in memory of late son, Jett Travolta. The irony is that for years Jett was never treated for autism because Scientology dened its existence. Travolta and late wife Kelly Preston said Jett suffered from a disease caused by home cleaning fluids.

Jett fell, hit his head and died on January 2, 2009 on a boat parked in the Bahamas. He was being looked after by a male nanny who was also a wedding photographer.

According to the Form 990s for the Jett Travolta Foundation, the one time Vinnie Barbarino gave them $5,000 in 2023 and 2022, as well as the last several years. In 2021, the number rose to $15,875.

As the years have passed, Travolta’s charitable giving has dwindled almost to just sending money to Scientology from the Jett account.

So don’t think for a minute Travolta has hung up his Xenu shoes.