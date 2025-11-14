Friday, November 14, 2025
John Travolta Still Giving Thousands of Dollars to Scientology Every Year from Dead Son’s Not for Profit

By Roger Friedman

Is John Travolta still in Scientology?

Oh yes.

The former movie star — now making straight to video “D” movies — has been doling out money to Scientology for years.

The known donations from his the not for profit he set up in memory of late son, Jett Travolta. The irony is that for years Jett was never treated for autism because Scientology dened its existence. Travolta and late wife Kelly Preston said Jett suffered from a disease caused by home cleaning fluids.

Jett fell, hit his head and died on January 2, 2009 on a boat parked in the Bahamas. He was being looked after by a male nanny who was also a wedding photographer.

According to the Form 990s for the Jett Travolta Foundation, the one time Vinnie Barbarino gave them $5,000 in 2023 and 2022, as well as the last several years. In 2021, the number rose to $15,875.

As the years have passed, Travolta’s charitable giving has dwindled almost to just sending money to Scientology from the Jett account.

So don’t think for a minute Travolta has hung up his Xenu shoes.

Roger Friedman
Roger Friedman began his Showbiz411 column in April 2009 after 10 years with Fox News, where he created the Fox411 column. His movie reviews are carried by Rotten Tomatoes, and he is a member of both the movie and TV branches of the Critics Choice Awards. His articles have appeared in dozens of publications over the years including New York Magazine, where he wrote the Intelligencer column in the mid 90s and covered the OJ Simpson trial, and Fox News (when it wasn't so crazy) where he covered Michael Jackson. He is also the writer and co-producer of "Only the Strong Survive," a selection of the Cannes, Sundance, and Telluride Film festivals, directed by DA Pennebaker and Chris Hegedus.

