Thursday, November 13, 2025
Donate
CelebrityPolitics

Hollywood Stars Lining Up for Saudi Arabian Red Sea Film Festival Include Angelina Jolie: Same Criticism as Comedians?

By Roger Friedman

Share

It’s only a minute ago that comedians were criticized for attending the recent Riyadh Comedy festival in Saudi Arabia. Top among the critics was Human Rights Watch.

Now Hollywood stars are lining up for the Red Sea Festival in Riyadh. Among them: Angelina Jolie, Paul Dano, Jude Law, Anthony Mackie and Ben Kingsley.

Oscar winner Sean Baker, who just won his statue for “Anora,” will head up the jury.

Rowan Athale’s “Giant,” which tells the story of British-Yemeni boxing champion Prince Naseem ‘Naz’ Hamed, will be the opening night film. It features Pierce Brosnan and is produced by Sylvester Stallone.

Will any of these stars get the same scrutiny as the comedians? I doubt it. Despite Saudi Arabia chopping American journalist Jamal Khashoggi into little pieces, stars go anywhere there’s a freebie trip and a red carpet.

The Red Sea Festival has been cleverly buying its way into Hollywood, investing in the Cannes Film Festival and other A list gatherings. No one will say no, not even Jolie, who claims to be a human rights activist.

The Hollywood trades are also happy to promote the Red Sea Festival because there’s ad money involved they won’t turn down.

I’ve been writing about the Red Sea Festival for a few years now, but Saudi Arabia’s record of human rights violations hasn’t stopped anyone from getting on the plane or doing business with them.

Mark Ruffalo, Javier Bardem Sign on to Executive Produce Jordan’s Pro-Palestinian Oscar Entry Film Funded by the Saudis

Saudi Film Festival Corrals Spike Lee to Head Jury Despite Connections to Royal Family: Jamal Khashoggi Forgotten Again

Gwyneth Paltrow Tells Saudi Arabia Crowd She’s Never Seen “Avengers Endgame,” Says She’d Like to Open Biz in Middle East

Donate to Showbiz411.com

Showbiz411 is now in its 13th year of providing breaking and exclusive entertainment news. This is an independent site, unlike the many Hollywood trades that are owned by one company. To continue providing news that takes a fresh look at what's going on in movies, music, theater, etc, advertising is our basis. Reader donations would be greatly appreciated, too. They are just another facet of keeping fact based journalism alive.
Thank you


Roger Friedman
Roger Friedmanhttps://www.showbiz411.com
Roger Friedman began his Showbiz411 column in April 2009 after 10 years with Fox News, where he created the Fox411 column. His movie reviews are carried by Rotten Tomatoes, and he is a member of both the movie and TV branches of the Critics Choice Awards. His articles have appeared in dozens of publications over the years including New York Magazine, where he wrote the Intelligencer column in the mid 90s and covered the OJ Simpson trial, and Fox News (when it wasn't so crazy) where he covered Michael Jackson. He is also the writer and co-producer of "Only the Strong Survive," a selection of the Cannes, Sundance, and Telluride Film festivals, directed by DA Pennebaker and Chris Hegedus.

Read more

In Other News

Hollywood to the Hudson

Company

Trending

Categories

© Showbiz411.com