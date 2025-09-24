Wednesday, September 24, 2025
Mark Ruffalo, Javier Bardem Sign on to Executive Produce Jordan’s Pro-Palestinian Oscar Entry Film Funded by the Saudis

By Roger Friedman

Mark Ruffalo and Javier Bardem have already made it clear they are anti-Israel and pro-Palestinian.

Now they’ve signed on as executive producers of a movie Jordan is submitting to the Oscars.

“All That’s Left of You” comes from the Palestinian film company called Watermelon. It’s financed by the Red Sea Fund and the Red Sea Film Festival, Trojan horses for the Saudi royal family.

The film is about people in the West Bank getting killed by Israel. There’s no recognition of Hamas’s control over Gaza, or the 20 living hostages (and 26 dead ones) still being held by Hamas in Gaza.

Ruffalo and Bardem are either very naive or antisemitic. Pick one. They’re also partnered now with the movie’s other EP, Republican filmmaker Geralyn Dreyfous.

Among other Watermelon movies is “Israelism,” a propaganda film that shows American Jewish young people going to Israel and “defecting” to Gaza. The word “apartheid” is inappropriately thrown around for effect.

Again, Ruffalo and Bardem are not executive producing a film about families who sent members to the Nova Film Festival on October 7th and never saw them again.

Personally, I’m very disappointed in Bardem. Ruffalo has been a political activist often on the right side of protests — like fracking and saving NYC landmarks. But this is wrong, and will only promote antisemitism.

Meantime, the Red Sea Film Festival and Red Sea Fund from Saudi Arabia continue to infiltrate Hollywood. They fly dozens of actors to their festival and treat them like royalty. One things actors like are free trips and fawning.

The Saudis have really figured this out. The American stars don’t seem to realize that women and gays have no rights there, and that the royal family chopped up American journalist Jamal Khashoggi and got away with it. It’s all about the Benjamins.

No link, or trailer. Sorry.

Roger Friedman
Roger Friedmanhttps://www.showbiz411.com
Roger Friedman began his Showbiz411 column in April 2009 after 10 years with Fox News, where he created the Fox411 column. His movie reviews are carried by Rotten Tomatoes, and he is a member of both the movie and TV branches of the Critics Choice Awards. His articles have appeared in dozens of publications over the years including New York Magazine, where he wrote the Intelligencer column in the mid 90s and covered the OJ Simpson trial, and Fox News (when it wasn't so crazy) where he covered Michael Jackson. He is also the writer and co-producer of "Only the Strong Survive," a selection of the Cannes, Sundance, and Telluride Film festivals, directed by DA Pennebaker and Chris Hegedus.

