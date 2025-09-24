Mark Ruffalo, Javier Bardem Sign on to Executive Produce Jordan’s Pro-Palestinian Oscar Entry Film Funded by the Saudis

Mark Ruffalo and Javier Bardem have already made it clear they are anti-Israel and pro-Palestinian.

Now they’ve signed on as executive producers of a movie Jordan is submitting to the Oscars.

“All That’s Left of You” comes from the Palestinian film company called Watermelon. It’s financed by the Red Sea Fund and the Red Sea Film Festival, Trojan horses for the Saudi royal family.

The film is about people in the West Bank getting killed by Israel. There’s no recognition of Hamas’s control over Gaza, or the 20 living hostages (and 26 dead ones) still being held by Hamas in Gaza.

Ruffalo and Bardem are either very naive or antisemitic. Pick one. They’re also partnered now with the movie’s other EP, Republican filmmaker Geralyn Dreyfous.

Among other Watermelon movies is “Israelism,” a propaganda film that shows American Jewish young people going to Israel and “defecting” to Gaza. The word “apartheid” is inappropriately thrown around for effect.

Again, Ruffalo and Bardem are not executive producing a film about families who sent members to the Nova Film Festival on October 7th and never saw them again.

Personally, I’m very disappointed in Bardem. Ruffalo has been a political activist often on the right side of protests — like fracking and saving NYC landmarks. But this is wrong, and will only promote antisemitism.

Meantime, the Red Sea Film Festival and Red Sea Fund from Saudi Arabia continue to infiltrate Hollywood. They fly dozens of actors to their festival and treat them like royalty. One things actors like are free trips and fawning.

The Saudis have really figured this out. The American stars don’t seem to realize that women and gays have no rights there, and that the royal family chopped up American journalist Jamal Khashoggi and got away with it. It’s all about the Benjamins.

No link, or trailer. Sorry.