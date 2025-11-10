Monday, November 10, 2025
Donate
BooksCelebrityLaw

Pop Star Sombr Who Was on “SNL” This Weekend Loses Famous Grandfather, Who Won Important Literary Case for JD Salinger

By Roger Friedman

Share

Who knew?

Pop star Sombr aka Shane Boose — who was the musical guest on “SNL” this weekend — had a famous grandfather.

The obit for R. Andrew (Andy) Boose is in today’s New York Times. He died at 87 on October 30th and was a famous New York lawyer specializing in arts and culture.

Boose was the attorney for esteemed celebrities like the writer JD Salinger, playwright John Guare, and violinist Itzhak Perlman.

According to the obit, Boose “led a team of attorneys in successfully opposing the unauthorized publication of the author’s unpublished letters – that 1987 case, Salinger v. Random House, spurred legislative amendments to the U.S. Copyright Act and remains an important precedent in determining the appropriate scope of “fair use” of an author’s copyrighted work.”

This case was a big deal, I remember it well. Biographer Ian Hamilton had gotten hold of some of Salinger’s letters and published them in a biography without permission. Boose sued on behalf of the famed writer, who was still alive at the time. He won, the book was withdrawn and published without the letters. The case set a precedent in book publishing. I hope the notoriously private Salinger puts out a welcome mat for Mr. Boose in heaven.

Presumably Mr. Boose (his son, Andy Jr, has a big events company that does shows for Elton John’s AIDs charity and amFAR) got to hear Sombr’s hit singles before he passed.

Condolences to the family.

Donate to Showbiz411.com

Showbiz411 is now in its 13th year of providing breaking and exclusive entertainment news. This is an independent site, unlike the many Hollywood trades that are owned by one company. To continue providing news that takes a fresh look at what's going on in movies, music, theater, etc, advertising is our basis. Reader donations would be greatly appreciated, too. They are just another facet of keeping fact based journalism alive.
Thank you


Roger Friedman
Roger Friedmanhttps://www.showbiz411.com
Roger Friedman began his Showbiz411 column in April 2009 after 10 years with Fox News, where he created the Fox411 column. His movie reviews are carried by Rotten Tomatoes, and he is a member of both the movie and TV branches of the Critics Choice Awards. His articles have appeared in dozens of publications over the years including New York Magazine, where he wrote the Intelligencer column in the mid 90s and covered the OJ Simpson trial, and Fox News (when it wasn't so crazy) where he covered Michael Jackson. He is also the writer and co-producer of "Only the Strong Survive," a selection of the Cannes, Sundance, and Telluride Film festivals, directed by DA Pennebaker and Chris Hegedus.

Read more

In Other News

Hollywood to the Hudson

Company

Trending

Categories

© Showbiz411.com