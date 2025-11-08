Hilary Duff, aka Lizzie McGuire, Sees Comeback Single Go Up the Charts By Going Down in Sexually Graphic New Pop Song

Congrats, Hilary Duff!

She’s got the number 2 record on the iTunes singles chart.

Quite the comeback.

She’s the first singer to go up the charts by going down. Her new song, “Mature,” has a chirpy verse about cunnilingus that has licked the challenge of getting a hit.

“Mature” comes from the new Atlantic Records, the legendary label that once hosted Aretha Franklin, Ray Charles, and Led Zeppelin.

Can’t wait for the rest of this album. And PS You’ll never look at a Basquiat painting the same way again!