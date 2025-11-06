Friday, November 7, 2025
Donate
Music

“Lizzie McGuire” Star Hilary Duff, 38, Mother of 4, Sings About Graphic Sex Act in Comeback Single

By Roger Friedman

Share

Hilary Duff is back.

The one time star of “Lizzie McGuire,” a Disney TV show that ran for two seasons 25 years ago, and “Younger,” with Sutton Foster, was never a big pop star. She hasn’t made a record in well over a decade. She was not a great singer and absolutely not a musician.

Duff is 38 years old and the mother of four very young children.

So what does she do? On her comeback single, “Mature,” she sings graphically about cunnilingus because…why not? She has to get someone’s attention!

Going down on her on your vintage rug
Bet she’s so impressed by your Basquiat
And she thinks you’re deep in the ways you’re not
Now, now

This is a nice bedtime chant for those kiddies.

“Mature” is immature. It’s coarse and vulgar. It exposes Duff for what she is — a twit.

Will this sell records? I mean, maybe. Maybe millions of girls will be singing along to this crap. But it lowers the conversation to zero. It’s not witty or clever. It’s just garbage.

I don’t know why Hilary Duff is back as a pop singer. It made no sense when it was announced, even less so now.

Donate to Showbiz411.com

Showbiz411 is now in its 13th year of providing breaking and exclusive entertainment news. This is an independent site, unlike the many Hollywood trades that are owned by one company. To continue providing news that takes a fresh look at what's going on in movies, music, theater, etc, advertising is our basis. Reader donations would be greatly appreciated, too. They are just another facet of keeping fact based journalism alive.
Thank you


Roger Friedman
Roger Friedmanhttps://www.showbiz411.com
Roger Friedman began his Showbiz411 column in April 2009 after 10 years with Fox News, where he created the Fox411 column. His movie reviews are carried by Rotten Tomatoes, and he is a member of both the movie and TV branches of the Critics Choice Awards. His articles have appeared in dozens of publications over the years including New York Magazine, where he wrote the Intelligencer column in the mid 90s and covered the OJ Simpson trial, and Fox News (when it wasn't so crazy) where he covered Michael Jackson. He is also the writer and co-producer of "Only the Strong Survive," a selection of the Cannes, Sundance, and Telluride Film festivals, directed by DA Pennebaker and Chris Hegedus.

Read more

In Other News

Hollywood to the Hudson

Company

Trending

Categories

© Showbiz411.com