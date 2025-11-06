“Lizzie McGuire” Star Hilary Duff, 38, Mother of 4, Sings About Graphic Sex Act in Comeback Single

Hilary Duff is back.

The one time star of “Lizzie McGuire,” a Disney TV show that ran for two seasons 25 years ago, and “Younger,” with Sutton Foster, was never a big pop star. She hasn’t made a record in well over a decade. She was not a great singer and absolutely not a musician.

Duff is 38 years old and the mother of four very young children.

So what does she do? On her comeback single, “Mature,” she sings graphically about cunnilingus because…why not? She has to get someone’s attention!

Going down on her on your vintage rug

Bet she’s so impressed by your Basquiat

And she thinks you’re deep in the ways you’re not

Now, now

This is a nice bedtime chant for those kiddies.

“Mature” is immature. It’s coarse and vulgar. It exposes Duff for what she is — a twit.

Will this sell records? I mean, maybe. Maybe millions of girls will be singing along to this crap. But it lowers the conversation to zero. It’s not witty or clever. It’s just garbage.

I don’t know why Hilary Duff is back as a pop singer. It made no sense when it was announced, even less so now.