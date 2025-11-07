Kanye West Selling Cheap, Fast Fashion — Jackets, Slides, Dresses — for $20, $40, $100 — On Website

Kanye West is trying to make a comeback.

An avowed follower of Hitler, and an antisemite, yesterday Kanye posted a video in which he met with a “rabbi” to seek absolution. The “rabbi” is an ex con and a cult leader in Kabbalah.

Kanye’s bitcoin is still for sale, having lost most of its value after day 1. This week the coin reached a low point, down from its initial $1 billion valuation to around $384K — if anyone wanted it. So far, only Kanye and some insiders have made money from it.

He’s also getting back into fashion. On his Yeezy.com website, West is offering very cheap fast fashion made of nylon and so on. EVerything is “faux.” Prices range from $20 to $100 for dresses, slippers, sweatshirts, and jackets. Where it’s being made is probably China, or Mars where Elon Musk has a factory.

“Ugly” is a given, although it’s hard to tell on the website. ‘Small’ is also important. Nothing comes in extra large, and there’s no way of knowing how big ‘large’ is.

In unsurprising news, Kanye also received no Grammy nominations today. He will never actually receive any again, although hope springs eternal for his social media followers. Even with the “rabbi” helping, no Grammys are on the way.

Why anyone would buy this stuff when you could do better quality and price wise at Uniqlo or H&M, I do not know.