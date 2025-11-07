Friday, November 7, 2025
Kanye West Selling Cheap, Fast Fashion — Jackets, Slides, Dresses — for $20, $40, $100 — On Website

By Roger Friedman

Kanye West is trying to make a comeback.

An avowed follower of Hitler, and an antisemite, yesterday Kanye posted a video in which he met with a “rabbi” to seek absolution. The “rabbi” is an ex con and a cult leader in Kabbalah.

Kanye’s bitcoin is still for sale, having lost most of its value after day 1. This week the coin reached a low point, down from its initial $1 billion valuation to around $384K — if anyone wanted it. So far, only Kanye and some insiders have made money from it.

He’s also getting back into fashion. On his Yeezy.com website, West is offering very cheap fast fashion made of nylon and so on. EVerything is “faux.” Prices range from $20 to $100 for dresses, slippers, sweatshirts, and jackets. Where it’s being made is probably China, or Mars where Elon Musk has a factory.

“Ugly” is a given, although it’s hard to tell on the website. ‘Small’ is also important. Nothing comes in extra large, and there’s no way of knowing how big ‘large’ is.

In unsurprising news, Kanye also received no Grammy nominations today. He will never actually receive any again, although hope springs eternal for his social media followers. Even with the “rabbi” helping, no Grammys are on the way.

Why anyone would buy this stuff when you could do better quality and price wise at Uniqlo or H&M, I do not know.

Roger Friedman
Roger Friedmanhttps://www.showbiz411.com
Roger Friedman began his Showbiz411 column in April 2009 after 10 years with Fox News, where he created the Fox411 column. His movie reviews are carried by Rotten Tomatoes, and he is a member of both the movie and TV branches of the Critics Choice Awards. His articles have appeared in dozens of publications over the years including New York Magazine, where he wrote the Intelligencer column in the mid 90s and covered the OJ Simpson trial, and Fox News (when it wasn't so crazy) where he covered Michael Jackson. He is also the writer and co-producer of "Only the Strong Survive," a selection of the Cannes, Sundance, and Telluride Film festivals, directed by DA Pennebaker and Chris Hegedus.

