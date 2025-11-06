Kanye (Remember Him?) Meets with Ex Con Ultra Orthodox Kabbalah Rabbi to Express “Profound Remorse” About Anti-Jewish Statements

Kanye West is too much.

He’s found an ultra wealthy Orthodox Israeli rabbi who promotes Kabbalah — and apologized to him.

This is supposed to fix everything.

Oy vey.

The rabbi is Yoshiyahu Yosef Pinto Shlit”a, leader of the Shuva Israel institutions.

You can’t make this stuff up.

According to Wikipedia, this guy “pleaded guilty in September 2014 to bribing a high-ranking Israeli police officer. He was sentenced on May 12, 2015, to one year in prison, and to pay a fine of 1 million shekels. He began serving his prison sentence on February 16, 2016. After his release, he became the Chief Rabbi of Morocco in 2019.”

Hey Kanye, we do not accept the apology.