Thursday, November 6, 2025
Theater

Kennedy Center Couldn’t Get Anyone to Put On Their Promised “Birth of Christ” Pageant After All — Just the Usual Holiday Entertainment

By Roger Friedman

This is a funny complaint because personally, I don’t care.

Do you?

After taking over the Kennedy Center last winter, Donald Trump sent lackey Richard Grenell out to do press.

In the New York Times, Grenell promised big things. Among them, a pageant about the birth of Christ for the holiday season.

Grenell said at the Conservative Political Action Conference in Oxon Hill, Maryland: “How crazy is it to think that we’re going to celebrate Christ at Christmas with a big traditional production, to celebrate what we are all celebrating in the world during Christmastime, which is the birth of Christ?”

That was 9 months ago. Children have been conceived and born in that time, but no Christ pageant.

Holiday fare at the Kennedy Center will be the same as usual, like a choir singing Handel’s “Messiah.”

There’s also the traditional Christmas musical, Monty Python’s “Spamalot,” which plays all through the season.

But apparently Grenell couldn’t find anyone to do the Christ celebration. There were no takers, either making it or buying tickets to it.

In fact, as the Washington Post recently reported, ticket sales are way off at the Kennedy Center. Between the government shut down and the fact that MAGA is not really interested in cultural activities, the Kennedy Center has been hobbled by Trump and Grenell.

You can read my previous story about the Kennedy Center Honors below.

