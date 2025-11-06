Thursday, November 6, 2025
Trump Planning to Upstage Kennedy Center Honors by Giving Himself Soccer Peace Prize with Andrea Bocelli Singing Two Days Earlier

By Roger Friedman

Donald Trump is giving himself a peace prize and a Kennedy Center honor.

In doing so, he’s upstaging the actual Kennedy Center Honors, which he claims to be hosting.

The Kennedy Center Honors are set for the weekend of December 5th. The parties are usually held over the weekend, and the live show is on Sunday — December 7th this year.

In early October, however, Trump already announced that pop opera singer Andrea Bocelli was coming to the White House to sing for him on December 5th. This was after, Bocelli mysteriously turned up at the Oval Office and sang impromptu.

But there are are no coincidences. That White House moment was a message we didn’t understand.

Now it seems that FIFA, the World Cup organization, is using the Kennedy Center on Friday, December 5th. They’re going to give a Peace Prize to Trump, who yearns for the Nobel Peace Prize the way the Coyote wants Road Runner.

How they’re going to have FIFA there while the Kennedy Center load-in is prepping for Sunday is anyone’s guess. Also, Trump should be rehearsing for his hosting gig, but you know, of course, that’s not happening. He will wing it, live. That’s must-see TV.

Meanwhile, when I spoke to some of the honorees’ insiders recently they knew nothing about Bocelli being involved that weekend. With Trump, who knows? Maybe Bocelli will get a surprise Kennedy Center honor!

It’s a free for all and a shitshow, typical Trump!

