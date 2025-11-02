Sunday, November 2, 2025
Trump Expects World Series Winners Dodgers to Come to The White House Again, But Shutdown and ICE May Be a Factor This Time

By Roger Friedman

Donald Trump expects the World Series winning Los Angeles Dodgers to come see him in The White House.

But will they go? Many of them are persons of color and immigrants. Trump has attacked both groups viciously, especially in Los Angeles where ICE has been merciless in kidnappings, arrest, and deportations. He’s also now withholding food stamp payments during the longest government shutdown in history.

Some of the players may accept the invitation, but it would be easy to excuse them. Indeed, actually going might be the best look.

Nevertheless, we’ve seen athletes who’ve supported Trump in the past including former New York Yankee Mariano Rivera.

Will the Dodgers come see the demolished East Wing and eat Big Macs? Will Barron make an appearance to meet the players? Or will he remain a ghost?

Many championship teams skipped the White House visit during Trump’s first term. Last April, however, the Dodgers did show up when they came to play the Washington Nationals. But that was before Trump’s authoritarian regime was in full force.

Trump wrote:

“Congratulations to the L.A. Dodgers, a game won by incredible CHAMPIONS!!! A lesser group of men would never have been able to win that game, or game 6, for that matter. So many stars made it all happen. Also, congratulations to ownership. What a great job they have done. SEE YOU ALL AT THE WHITE HOUSE!!! PRESIDENT DONALD J. TRUMP”

