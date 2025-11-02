Britney Spears Removes Instagram Account as Kevin Federline’s Tell All Book About their Marriage Sells Few Copies

Fears for Spears.

Pop icon Britney Spears has taken down her Instagram account.

It’s gone. Her Twitter account has not been touched since October 16th, two weeks ago.

Britney was having a bad time with ex husband Kevin Federline’s attempt to cash in with a tell all book.

But “You Thought You Knew” has sold few copies. It’s number 5,701 on amazon, a total sales disaster. No one wanted it. Few believed his revelations and accusations. It was clearly a bid to make money off of Spears’s mental anguish.

So where is Britney’s Instagram account? She wrote rebuttals to Federline there, posted endless pictures of herself dancing in skimpy clothing, and making wacky pronouncements.

Will the account return? Will Britney? Time will tell…