Monday, November 3, 2025
Britney Spears Removes Instagram Account as Kevin Federline’s Tell All Book About their Marriage Sells Few Copies

By Roger Friedman

Fears for Spears.

Pop icon Britney Spears has taken down her Instagram account.

It’s gone. Her Twitter account has not been touched since October 16th, two weeks ago.

Britney was having a bad time with ex husband Kevin Federline’s attempt to cash in with a tell all book.

But “You Thought You Knew” has sold few copies. It’s number 5,701 on amazon, a total sales disaster. No one wanted it. Few believed his revelations and accusations. It was clearly a bid to make money off of Spears’s mental anguish.

So where is Britney’s Instagram account? She wrote rebuttals to Federline there, posted endless pictures of herself dancing in skimpy clothing, and making wacky pronouncements.

Will the account return? Will Britney? Time will tell…

Britney Spears Accuses Ex Husband of “Gaslighting” as He Peddles Sleazy Tell All Book in the New York Times, Of All Places

Roger Friedman
Roger Friedmanhttps://www.showbiz411.com
Roger Friedman began his Showbiz411 column in April 2009 after 10 years with Fox News, where he created the Fox411 column. His movie reviews are carried by Rotten Tomatoes, and he is a member of both the movie and TV branches of the Critics Choice Awards. His articles have appeared in dozens of publications over the years including New York Magazine, where he wrote the Intelligencer column in the mid 90s and covered the OJ Simpson trial, and Fox News (when it wasn't so crazy) where he covered Michael Jackson. He is also the writer and co-producer of "Only the Strong Survive," a selection of the Cannes, Sundance, and Telluride Film festivals, directed by DA Pennebaker and Chris Hegedus.

