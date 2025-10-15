Britney Spears Accuses Ex Husband of “Gaslighting” as He Peddles Sleazy Tell All Book in the New York Times, Of All Places

Britney Spears is not happy with ex husband, Kevin Federline.

Unrestrained by any agreements, Federline has published a tell all book about their relationship. The book is called “You Thought You Knew,” and will drop October 21st.

Federline has accomplished nothing in life except marrying a pop star and fathering her two children. His only other accomplishment is sponging off of her.

In the book he makes wild, unpleasant claims about Spears, whom he claims is on the verge of something terrible — even though he hasn’t seen her in years.

“It’s become impossible to pretend everything’s OK,” he writes. “From where I sit, the clock is ticking, and we’re getting close to the 11th hour. Something bad is going to happen if things don’t change, and my biggest fear is that our sons will be left holding the pieces.”

Spears — who’s certainly had a rocky life — is not taking this laying down.

She writes on TWitter:

“The constant gaslighting from ex-husband is extremely hurtful and exhausting. I have always pleaded and screamed to have a life with my boys.

Relationships with teenage boys is complex. I have felt demoralized by this situation and have always asked and almost begged for them to be a part of my life.

“Sadly, they have always witnessed the lack of respect shown by own father for me. They need to take responsibility for themselves. With one son only seeing me for 45 min in the past 5 years and the other with only 4 visits in the past 5 years.

“I have pride too. From now on I will let them know when I am available. Trust me, those white lies in that book, they are going straight to the bank and I am the only one who genuinely gets hurt here. I will always love them and if you really know me, you won’t pay attention to the tabloids of my mental health and drinking.

“I am actually a pretty intelligent woman who has been trying to live a sacred and private life the past 5 years. I speak on this because I have had enough and any real woman would do the same.”

I have no dog in this race. But to think the Times has assigned two reporters to this story is the most hilarious part ever. I guess we know why they can’t figure out Israel and Gaza, and so forth. To not know Kevin Federline is a classic sleaze bag explains everything.