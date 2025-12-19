Friday, December 19, 2025
Cher, Whitney Houston, Paul Simon, Carlos Santana, Bernie Taupin, Chaka Khan All Set for Grammy Special Merit Lifetime Achievement Awards

By Roger Friedman

Clive Davis will have to be in two places at the same time on Saturday, January 31st.

The Recording Academy has announced its Special Merit Award winners and they include three of Clive’s biggest artists, Whitney Houston, Paul Simon, and Carlos Santana.

Others on the list of superstars include Bernie Taupin, Cher, Fela Kuti, and Eddie Palmieri.

On the non performing side are legendary record exec Sylvia Rhone for Trustees Award and John Chowning is the Technical Grammy Award honoree.

What a list. And for Clive to see his stars awarded he’ll have to be at the Wilshire Ebell Theater and then race back to his own pre-Grammy dinner at the Beverly Hilton. Maybe the police can set up a special lane for him on either side of Wilshire Boulevard.

All of these performers are knockouts, which means the subsequent Special Merit TV show, the last for CBS, will be a blockbuster.

I’m especially psyched for Bernie Taupin, who tends to get overlooked as the lyricist of Elton John’s hundreds of hits. So we can imagine Sir Elton will be on hand for these proceedings.

Meantime, Cher hosts “Saturday Night Live” tomorrow, un-retired Paul Simon is heading to Europe for a new tour, Santana has his Las Vegas residency, Chaka Khan is on tour with Patti Labelle, Gladys Knight, and Stephanie Mills. The beat goes on!

