Taylor Toppled: Swift’s “Life of a Showgirl” Beaten on iTunes Album Chart by Brandi Carlile, Singles Chart by Megan Thee Stallion

Taylor Swift has been toppled.

At least on the iTunes chart.

Swift’s 4.3 million copies-sold “Life of a Showgirl” is no longer number 1 on the iTunes album chart.

Her song, “The Fate of Ophelia,” has dropped to number 2 on the iTunes singles chart.

The new number 1 album is Brandi Carlile’s “Returning to Myself.”

The new number 1 single is Megan Thee Stallion’s “Lover Girl.”

On hitsdailydouble.com, “Showgirl” had sales of 199,000 this past week, dropping 41%. It’s not like the album is done. It could finish with close to 5 million total in the next few months.

But right now it’s as if every human being in San Francisco had some iteration of the “Showgirl” album. They have a population of 4.5 million. The country of Panama also would be equal. (Remember when Trump was going to take over the Panama Canal?)

The “Showgirl” vinyl LP is the best selling record on amazon.com.

Taylor is still holding strong on the Spotify top 15 streaming chart, however. Those girls are just pushing play over and over all day long.

All this despite the album containing a number of songs nicked from other artists. Who cares, right? Just enjoy!

PS Want to hear a cool pop album by a female artist? Try Lily Allen’s “West End Girl.” It will blow your mind. How about a male artist? Tame Impala’s new record. They are so much better.