Taylor Swift Fans Discover New Song “Elizabeth Taylor” is Recycled from 1997 Backstreet Boys Song Also by Max Martin (Listen)

By Roger Friedman

It seems like most of Taylor Swift’s “The Life of a Showgirl” album is recycled from old songs.

The latest example? Fans are pointing out that “Elizabeth Taylor” sounds just like the Backstreet Boys’ 1997 song, “Everybody.” It’s obviously a direct rip off.

Why? Because Swift’s collaborator Max Martin recycled his old song to make the new one.

Elizabeth Taylor, a total original in real life, is turning in her grave.

But most of the new Taylor Swift album is plagued by soundalikes from other songs.

It was previously revealed that Swift cribbed the Jonas Brothers’ “Cool” for her title song, “The Life of a Showgirl.” Like, note for note.

Fans heard it on the night the album was released.

Is this sampling? “Interpolating”? Or just laziness. In the new Woody Allen novel, “What’s With Baum?” a novelist is revealed to have plagiarized an out of print novel. He’s immediately censored and the new book is pulped.

But in the music publishing business, things aren’t so clear. So what if Taylor Swift’s music isn’t original? Some of the songs she nicked are from the same music publisher, so they’re not going to sue her. In Martin’s case, he wrote both songs. So a curtain of silence is dropped, and no one complains.

The fans know, however. And they’re quick to post all over TikTok and YouTube. How utterly embarrassing.

Swift is often compared to the holy trinity of female songwriters– Joni Mitchell, Carly Simon, and Carole King. But I can’t recall any of them being accused of recycling old songs for new material.

Meanwhile, The Backstreet Boys’ AJ McLean posted on Instagram a video of himself mouthing the words over the Swift’s song. He wrote:
“Come on now you know one of us had to! ”

Swift’s response: “OH HI AJ OH MY GOD”

