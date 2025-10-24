World Series Starts Tonight as Toronto Blue Jays Get New Unofficial Song Featuring Guess Who? Superstar Randy Bachman

I told you already about rapper SRE joining up with the great Randy Bachman (just nominated for a Songwriters Hall of Fame induction) for an unofficial Toronto Blue Jays song.

Now they’ve update the song, called “I Want it All,” they say because Monday’s ALCS game. They say, “the game was so historic that SRE recut the song with new lyrics incorporating the names of players Max Scherzer, Andres Giminez, and Trey Yesavage as well as Guerraro’s in the middle of the song. SRE also put the very timely World Series into the lyrics and in tribute to Guerraro and the other players whose first language is Spanish. SRE raps in Spanish at 1:48 of the song.”

Bachman’s guitar solo promises you ain’t seen nothing yet!

Here’s the short video they’ve cut to go along with the song, which is below the video and ads. How many teams get a new tribute from their country’s leading guitarist? Rock on!