Mariah Carey’s First Album in 7 Years, “Here for It All,” Over After Three Weeks, Lowest Sales of Her Career

Mariah Carey’s first album in seven years is dead after three weeks.

“Here for It All,” which should have been a hit, is off the charts. Gone. DOA.

The album has sold 69,000 copies including streaming since its release on September 26th.

Of those, about 31,000 were actual CDs, LPs, and paid downloads.

Carey, who used to sell millions of album, has been relegated to status of legacy performer whose old music lives on but her new material is ignored.

It’s too bad because she’s never sounded better, and the songs on the album are pretty catchy.

But “Here for It All,” didn’t even get attention from her famous fan club, the Lambs. It’s her worst selling album in a 35 year career.

But the whole thing has blown up. Coincidentally, Jennifer Lopez — Carey’s arch rival — has seen her new project, the movie “Kiss of the Spider Woman,” buried at the box office.

This is No Country for Middle Aged Stars.

Carey did a week of TV appearances, but they were all interviews, no singing of the new songs. So while her presence was registered, no enthusiasm was drummed up for the music.

Luckily, Christmas season is six weeks away, and Carey will back back promoting her evergreen hit, “All I Want for Christmas is You.”