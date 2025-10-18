Saturday, October 18, 2025
SOS! “Blue Moon,” One of the Best Films of 2025, Is Now in Theaters Everywhere: Ethan Hawke Gives the Performance of His Life

By Roger Friedman

If you’re seeing one movie this weekend, make it “Blue Moon.”

It has 91% on Rotten Tomatoes.

Richard Linklater directs Ethan Hawke is a once-in-a-lifetime performance. If you love movies, acting, writing, directing, this is a must-see film.

Hawke plays famed classic American songbook songwriter Lorenz Hart, aka “Larry,” a Truman Capote like character who wrote some of your favorite songs like “My Funny Valentine,” “Where or When,” and the title song.

He wrote them with Richard Rodgers, as well as many musicals. When the movie takes place it’s the night “Oklahoma!” opened on Broadway. Hart is waiting for Rodgers and his new partner, Oscar Hammerstein, to come to Sardi’s to celebrate.

There’s a lot going on. Hart/Hawke is spilling his guts to a bartender played by Bobby Cannavale. A soldier on furlough is playing Hart’s songs on a piano. And then the crowd comes rushing in. If you love Broadway, or nostalgic New York, you’re going to want to join this party, too.

Margaret Qualley is sensational as a young girl who’s kind of playing Hart while trying to launch her own Broadway career.

Hart was 5 feet tall! Hawke is about 5 foot 11 inches. So how did Linklater pull this off? Movie magic!

Again, Broadway fans should not miss this extraordinary gem of a film! See it in theaters, it’s more than worth it!

Roger Friedman
Roger Friedman
Roger Friedman began his Showbiz411 column in April 2009 after 10 years with Fox News, where he created the Fox411 column. His movie reviews are carried by Rotten Tomatoes, and he is a member of both the movie and TV branches of the Critics Choice Awards. His articles have appeared in dozens of publications over the years including New York Magazine, where he wrote the Intelligencer column in the mid 90s and covered the OJ Simpson trial, and Fox News (when it wasn't so crazy) where he covered Michael Jackson. He is also the writer and co-producer of "Only the Strong Survive," a selection of the Cannes, Sundance, and Telluride Film festivals, directed by DA Pennebaker and Chris Hegedus.

