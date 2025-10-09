Thursday, October 9, 2025
Guess Who Has Released a Song for Toronto Blue Jays Fans? Canadian Legend Randy Bachman Rocks Out with Rapper SRE Isaac Asare

By Roger Friedman

EXCLUSIVE Well, the Yankees lost last night to the Toronto Blue Jays. I’m disappointed, but that’s a whole other story.

Since the Blue Jays have exploded in the last couple of weeks rapper SRE Isaac Asare created a song to celebrate the occasion. It’s called “I Want it All,” which is also the name of a Queen hit the team uses from time to time.

The difference with this “I Want it All” is that Guess Who/Bachman Turner Overdrive legend, Randy Bachman, loved it when he heard it. Randy is Canadian, and over the top popular up north. He added a bunch of guitar licks and solos to Isaac’s song and now we have this very catchy tune.

As you know, Randy’s takin’ care of business!

Bad Bunny fans take note: SRE raps in Spanish beginning at 1:48 of the track and this is to pay tribute to many of the Jays players who are Spanish speaking and to also appeal to the large Spanish speaking audience of MLB.

Isaac says: “Once we had the rough mix completed, people in the studio felt that it was very powerful and that we had a potential hit. We heard and envisioned a massive guitar riff on it that we felt would take the song over the top, so with great aspiration we reached out to legendary guitarist and front man for Bachman Turner Overdrive and The Guess Who, Randy Bachman. He listened to the song and now we have one of the greatest guitar legends and songwriters of all time, Randy Bachman playing his signature guitar on I Want It All. Randy wrote his guitar riff, which of course is monumental.”

The song was mixed and mastered by Jim Reitzel, mix and master engineer to Narada Michael Walden and Carlos Santana SRE Records.

A success? You ain’t seen nothing yet!

Roger Friedman
Roger Friedman began his Showbiz411 column in April 2009 after 10 years with Fox News, where he created the Fox411 column. His movie reviews are carried by Rotten Tomatoes, and he is a member of both the movie and TV branches of the Critics Choice Awards. His articles have appeared in dozens of publications over the years including New York Magazine, where he wrote the Intelligencer column in the mid 90s and covered the OJ Simpson trial, and Fox News (when it wasn't so crazy) where he covered Michael Jackson. He is also the writer and co-producer of "Only the Strong Survive," a selection of the Cannes, Sundance, and Telluride Film festivals, directed by DA Pennebaker and Chris Hegedus.

