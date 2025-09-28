Global Citizen Concert Yields Huge Drop of Views on YouTube From Last Year as The Weeknd Bows Out of Show, Cardi B Headlines

A lot of people didn’t care about the Global Citizen concert in Central Park this year.

On YouTube, views come to around 600,000 around the world. That’s down 40%, from 1 million last year.

Attendance — which was mostly free — was estimated in person at around 60,000. It was a nice day, too.

But once The Weeknd smartly dropped out, and Cardi B was announced as his replacement, interest waned.

People have caught on Global Citizen as a fraud. The charity’s execs spend millions on themselves and producing rock concerts. They’ve ignored Ukraine and Gaza, where hundreds of thousands are starving and need medical assistance.

And what happened to Mars Rodriguez? She won the Global Citizen Rolling Stone prize of $50,000 and a chance to perform on the show. She’s put nothing on social media. There’s one picture of her from the GC Twitter account indicating she may have played on the pre show. Otherwise, she’s not in any of the publicity.

Did she perform? Did she get the money? Who knows? (email me at showbiz411@gmail.com if you saw her.)

