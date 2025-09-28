Sunday, September 28, 2025
Donate
CharityMusic

Global Citizen Concert Yields Huge Drop of Views on YouTube From Last Year as The Weeknd Bows Out of Show, Cardi B Headlines

By Roger Friedman

Share

A lot of people didn’t care about the Global Citizen concert in Central Park this year.

On YouTube, views come to around 600,000 around the world. That’s down 40%, from 1 million last year.

Attendance — which was mostly free — was estimated in person at around 60,000. It was a nice day, too.

But once The Weeknd smartly dropped out, and Cardi B was announced as his replacement, interest waned.

People have caught on Global Citizen as a fraud. The charity’s execs spend millions on themselves and producing rock concerts. They’ve ignored Ukraine and Gaza, where hundreds of thousands are starving and need medical assistance.

And what happened to Mars Rodriguez? She won the Global Citizen Rolling Stone prize of $50,000 and a chance to perform on the show. She’s put nothing on social media. There’s one picture of her from the GC Twitter account indicating she may have played on the pre show. Otherwise, she’s not in any of the publicity.

Did she perform? Did she get the money? Who knows? (email me at showbiz411@gmail.com if you saw her.)

Me? I caught up with “Only Murders in the Building.” Best season yet. Scene with Steve Martin and Tea Leoni at dinner like something from the best of original “Naked Gun.”

Donate to Showbiz411.com

Showbiz411 is now in its 13th year of providing breaking and exclusive entertainment news. This is an independent site, unlike the many Hollywood trades that are owned by one company. To continue providing news that takes a fresh look at what's going on in movies, music, theater, etc, advertising is our basis. Reader donations would be greatly appreciated, too. They are just another facet of keeping fact based journalism alive.
Thank you


Roger Friedman
Roger Friedmanhttps://www.showbiz411.com
Roger Friedman began his Showbiz411 column in April 2009 after 10 years with Fox News, where he created the Fox411 column. His movie reviews are carried by Rotten Tomatoes, and he is a member of both the movie and TV branches of the Critics Choice Awards. His articles have appeared in dozens of publications over the years including New York Magazine, where he wrote the Intelligencer column in the mid 90s and covered the OJ Simpson trial, and Fox News (when it wasn't so crazy) where he covered Michael Jackson. He is also the writer and co-producer of "Only the Strong Survive," a selection of the Cannes, Sundance, and Telluride Film festivals, directed by DA Pennebaker and Chris Hegedus.

Read more

In Other News

Hollywood to the Hudson

Company

Trending

Categories

© Showbiz411.com