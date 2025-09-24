Wednesday, September 24, 2025
Kimmel Monologue Hits Record 14 Million Views on YouTube and Only Getting Bigger by the Hour: Trump Revived His Show (UPDATING)

By Roger Friedman

Jimmy Kimmel’s monologue on last night’s show is setting a record.

So far the return episode, with the 18 minute opening, is going past 14 million views on YouTube.

The normal Kimmel YouTube clip of a monologue is around 250,000.

Donald Trump has turned Kimmel into a massive hit.

The official Kimmel YouTube channel has 21 million subscribers, so it will be interesting to see if the views of the monologue exceed that number.

Of course, the clips of guests Glen Powell and Sarah Maclachlan drop to regular numbers.

But Kimmel’s opening remarks last night and probably for the rest of the week are going to be the subject of intense curiosity.

The inflated number also comes from conservative TV station owners Sinclair and Nexstar pulling the show in their markets.

Frustrated viewers are turning to YouTube.

Watch the Whole Jimmy Kimmel Monologue Here: Tearful, Genuine, Funny, Thanks Disney and All The People Who Supported Him

Roger Friedman
Roger Friedmanhttps://www.showbiz411.com
Roger Friedman began his Showbiz411 column in April 2009 after 10 years with Fox News, where he created the Fox411 column. His movie reviews are carried by Rotten Tomatoes, and he is a member of both the movie and TV branches of the Critics Choice Awards. His articles have appeared in dozens of publications over the years including New York Magazine, where he wrote the Intelligencer column in the mid 90s and covered the OJ Simpson trial, and Fox News (when it wasn't so crazy) where he covered Michael Jackson. He is also the writer and co-producer of "Only the Strong Survive," a selection of the Cannes, Sundance, and Telluride Film festivals, directed by DA Pennebaker and Chris Hegedus.

