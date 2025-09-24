Kimmel Monologue Hits Record 14 Million Views on YouTube and Only Getting Bigger by the Hour: Trump Revived His Show (UPDATING)

Jimmy Kimmel’s monologue on last night’s show is setting a record.

So far the return episode, with the 18 minute opening, is going past 14 million views on YouTube.

The normal Kimmel YouTube clip of a monologue is around 250,000.

Donald Trump has turned Kimmel into a massive hit.

The official Kimmel YouTube channel has 21 million subscribers, so it will be interesting to see if the views of the monologue exceed that number.

Of course, the clips of guests Glen Powell and Sarah Maclachlan drop to regular numbers.

But Kimmel’s opening remarks last night and probably for the rest of the week are going to be the subject of intense curiosity.

The inflated number also comes from conservative TV station owners Sinclair and Nexstar pulling the show in their markets.

Frustrated viewers are turning to YouTube.