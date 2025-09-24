Wednesday, September 24, 2025
Donate
CelebrityTelevision

Jimmy Kimmel Is the Six Million Viewer Man as Return Show Tops Expectations on TV and Social Media

By Roger Friedman

Share

Jimmy Kimmel’s return to TV brought huge ratings.

On TV, Kimmel scored over 6.2 million viewers — at least four times more than normal.

And that was without 23% of ABC’s stations. Right wing Sinclair and Nexstar each blocked the show and lost out on publicity and revenue.

Meanwhile, on YouTube the number of views for the monologue is up past 15 million just for Kimmel’s subscriber channel. Another 2 million can be counted from other venues who showcased the monologue.

It’s a huge win for ABC and Kimmel, a big loss for Donald Trump, Nexstar, and Sinclair. They created a Frankenstein in a very short time.

The return has caused such a headache for them, Tylenol might be called for!

Donate to Showbiz411.com

Showbiz411 is now in its 13th year of providing breaking and exclusive entertainment news. This is an independent site, unlike the many Hollywood trades that are owned by one company. To continue providing news that takes a fresh look at what's going on in movies, music, theater, etc, advertising is our basis. Reader donations would be greatly appreciated, too. They are just another facet of keeping fact based journalism alive.
Thank you


Roger Friedman
Roger Friedmanhttps://www.showbiz411.com
Roger Friedman began his Showbiz411 column in April 2009 after 10 years with Fox News, where he created the Fox411 column. His movie reviews are carried by Rotten Tomatoes, and he is a member of both the movie and TV branches of the Critics Choice Awards. His articles have appeared in dozens of publications over the years including New York Magazine, where he wrote the Intelligencer column in the mid 90s and covered the OJ Simpson trial, and Fox News (when it wasn't so crazy) where he covered Michael Jackson. He is also the writer and co-producer of "Only the Strong Survive," a selection of the Cannes, Sundance, and Telluride Film festivals, directed by DA Pennebaker and Chris Hegedus.

Read more

In Other News

Hollywood to the Hudson

Company

Trending

Categories

© Showbiz411.com