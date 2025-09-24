Jimmy Kimmel Is the Six Million Viewer Man as Return Show Tops Expectations on TV and Social Media

Jimmy Kimmel’s return to TV brought huge ratings.

On TV, Kimmel scored over 6.2 million viewers — at least four times more than normal.

And that was without 23% of ABC’s stations. Right wing Sinclair and Nexstar each blocked the show and lost out on publicity and revenue.

Meanwhile, on YouTube the number of views for the monologue is up past 15 million just for Kimmel’s subscriber channel. Another 2 million can be counted from other venues who showcased the monologue.

It’s a huge win for ABC and Kimmel, a big loss for Donald Trump, Nexstar, and Sinclair. They created a Frankenstein in a very short time.

The return has caused such a headache for them, Tylenol might be called for!