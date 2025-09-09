Wednesday, September 10, 2025
Donate
Politics

Report: Barron Trump, Still Unseen, Living in Washington DC at White House, Maybe Attending College Classes in New York Remotely

By Roger Friedman

Share

Does anyone remotely know what’s going on?

The NYPost reports that Barron Trump is not attending “another NYU campus,” as previously reported.

The Post — which gets fed by Trump PR — says Barron is living in the White House.

So he can’t possibly be attending classes at NYU’s Stern School of Business unless it’s all being done by live video.

Maybe he’s taking a correspodence class.

It’s impossible to commute from Washington to DC even three times a week even by private plane. Even if your father has stolen billions from the American people.

The Post also says Barron’s done that “to be close” to his parents, and that Melania is taking a big role in being First Lady.

The former Slovenian model is rarely if ever seen with Trump. She didn’t even go with him to the US Open. She makes rare appearances, and waves like she’s Eva Peron on a balcony.

As for Barron, this is a sad story. You can actually feel bad for him, whatever his personal problems are, he has no opportunity to be a college kid.

Donate to Showbiz411.com

Showbiz411 is now in its 13th year of providing breaking and exclusive entertainment news. This is an independent site, unlike the many Hollywood trades that are owned by one company. To continue providing news that takes a fresh look at what's going on in movies, music, theater, etc, advertising is our basis. Reader donations would be greatly appreciated, too. They are just another facet of keeping fact based journalism alive.
Thank you


Roger Friedman
Roger Friedmanhttps://www.showbiz411.com
Roger Friedman began his Showbiz411 column in April 2009 after 10 years with Fox News, where he created the Fox411 column. His movie reviews are carried by Rotten Tomatoes, and he is a member of both the movie and TV branches of the Critics Choice Awards. His articles have appeared in dozens of publications over the years including New York Magazine, where he wrote the Intelligencer column in the mid 90s and covered the OJ Simpson trial, and Fox News (when it wasn't so crazy) where he covered Michael Jackson. He is also the writer and co-producer of "Only the Strong Survive," a selection of the Cannes, Sundance, and Telluride Film festivals, directed by DA Pennebaker and Chris Hegedus.

Read more

In Other News

Hollywood to the Hudson

Company

Trending

Categories

© Showbiz411.com