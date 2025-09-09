Report: Barron Trump, Still Unseen, Living in Washington DC at White House, Maybe Attending College Classes in New York Remotely

Does anyone remotely know what’s going on?

The NYPost reports that Barron Trump is not attending “another NYU campus,” as previously reported.

The Post — which gets fed by Trump PR — says Barron is living in the White House.

So he can’t possibly be attending classes at NYU’s Stern School of Business unless it’s all being done by live video.

Maybe he’s taking a correspodence class.

It’s impossible to commute from Washington to DC even three times a week even by private plane. Even if your father has stolen billions from the American people.

The Post also says Barron’s done that “to be close” to his parents, and that Melania is taking a big role in being First Lady.

The former Slovenian model is rarely if ever seen with Trump. She didn’t even go with him to the US Open. She makes rare appearances, and waves like she’s Eva Peron on a balcony.

As for Barron, this is a sad story. You can actually feel bad for him, whatever his personal problems are, he has no opportunity to be a college kid.