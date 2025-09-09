New Movie Announcement: “Travolta comes to ‘Ed’ following work on projects like Die Hart, Mob Land, Paradise City, and Gotti”

John Travolta can only dig down to the center of the Earth for his next bad movie.

Deadline.com says it’s called “Ed,” and it’s about AI chauffeur who runs people down.

Chet Hanks is his co-star.

Deadline writes, with a straight face: “Travolta comes to Ed following work on projects like Die Hart, Mob Land, Paradise City, and Gotti.”

I did a spit take. That is dry humor.

Going on right now in Atlanta:

“Currently in production in the Georgia capital, the film centers on a sentient AI chauffeur bot that escapes the lab and begins killing reckless drivers under the guise of public safety. Its grief-stricken creator must stop the carnage before the machine evolves into the embodiment of AI gone bad.”

You cannot make this stuff up.