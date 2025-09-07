But will it stop the booing?

I’m told that the Secret Service installed bullet proof glass over night at Arthur Ashe Stadium.

This is because Donald Trump is on his way, after insulting reporters in Washington before flying to New York for the US Open Men’s Final.

Trump will be a guest of Rolex watches in their private box. The White House told broadcasters not to show the crowd booing or otherwise protesting his presence.

And then though there’s plenty of security they felt bullet proof glass was the way to go. No word on whether they take it with them or charge it to the USTA.

Should be an interesting day in Forest Hills!