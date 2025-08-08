Friday, August 8, 2025
Donate
BusinessCelebrity

Watch Has-Been Actor Dean Cain Lie to Fox News’s Trace Gallagher About His Career: He Hasn’t Been in Movie with Box Office Since 2014

By Roger Friedman

Share

It’s fun to watch new ICE agent Dean Cain lie to Fox News’s Trace Gallagher about his career.

Cain hasn’t been in a movie that was reviewed by critics since 2018’s “2050,” a movie that no one saw. It had a 20% rating on Rotten Tomatoes. That year he was also in a movie no one saw called “Gosnell,” that zero bos office but did muster a low 62% with critics.

The last movie he made that earned box office was 2014’s “God’s Not Dead,” which managed to reap $60 million on the Christian faith circuit but had no reviews of any kind.

Before that it was 2003’s “Out of Time.”

He’s completely delusional and Gallagher is along for the ride. Cain is known for one thing, his “Lois and Clark” series than ran for four seasons three decades ago.

He tells Gallagher he doesn’t need the ICE salary and who knows, he may be right. But money earned from movies? Laughable. Most of his show biz income would be from getting small parts in canceled TV shows.

To quote Elvis Costello: Blame it on Cain.

Donate to Showbiz411.com

Showbiz411 is now in its 13th year of providing breaking and exclusive entertainment news. This is an independent site, unlike the many Hollywood trades that are owned by one company. To continue providing news that takes a fresh look at what's going on in movies, music, theater, etc, advertising is our basis. Reader donations would be greatly appreciated, too. They are just another facet of keeping fact based journalism alive.
Thank you


Roger Friedman
Roger Friedmanhttps://www.showbiz411.com
Roger Friedman began his Showbiz411 column in April 2009 after 10 years with Fox News, where he created the Fox411 column. His movie reviews are carried by Rotten Tomatoes, and he is a member of both the movie and TV branches of the Critics Choice Awards. His articles have appeared in dozens of publications over the years including New York Magazine, where he wrote the Intelligencer column in the mid 90s and covered the OJ Simpson trial, and Fox News (when it wasn't so crazy) where he covered Michael Jackson. He is also the writer and co-producer of "Only the Strong Survive," a selection of the Cannes, Sundance, and Telluride Film festivals, directed by DA Pennebaker and Chris Hegedus.

Read more

In Other News

Hollywood to the Hudson

Company

Trending

Categories

© Showbiz411.com