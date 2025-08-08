Watch Has-Been Actor Dean Cain Lie to Fox News’s Trace Gallagher About His Career: He Hasn’t Been in Movie with Box Office Since 2014

It’s fun to watch new ICE agent Dean Cain lie to Fox News’s Trace Gallagher about his career.

Cain hasn’t been in a movie that was reviewed by critics since 2018’s “2050,” a movie that no one saw. It had a 20% rating on Rotten Tomatoes. That year he was also in a movie no one saw called “Gosnell,” that zero bos office but did muster a low 62% with critics.

The last movie he made that earned box office was 2014’s “God’s Not Dead,” which managed to reap $60 million on the Christian faith circuit but had no reviews of any kind.

Before that it was 2003’s “Out of Time.”

He’s completely delusional and Gallagher is along for the ride. Cain is known for one thing, his “Lois and Clark” series than ran for four seasons three decades ago.

He tells Gallagher he doesn’t need the ICE salary and who knows, he may be right. But money earned from movies? Laughable. Most of his show biz income would be from getting small parts in canceled TV shows.

To quote Elvis Costello: Blame it on Cain.