“South Park” Epiode Shredding Kristi Noem and ICE Doubled the Ratings of Previous Show, with 860,000 Viewers on Comedy Central

Wednesday night’s episode of “SOuth Park” on Comedy Central was huge.

Just in that first viewing on the home channel, “South Park” picked up nearly twice the number of the prior episode.

The number was 838,000 people tuned into see Kristi Noem and ICE torn to shreds.

The first episode, about Trump his teeny penis, scored 430,000 viewers. Then combined with later viewings on Paramount Plus, the total was 7 million.

The new one, called “Got a Nut,” will inevitably go higher as more views on Paramount Plus are counted.

In real life, ICE tried to capitalize on the episode, but it backfired. Except for has-been actor Dean Cain, no other potential thugs were announced as new employees.

How could they? ICE robots were mocked mercilessly on the episode.

The next episode comes August 13th. The way “South Park” is made is so nimble that it can be topical and fresh almost up to the moment of airing. That means trouble for Trump and cronies. Things are only going to get worse and worse.