Friday, August 8, 2025
Honey Don’t! See This Movie: Rotten Reviews for the Second Ethan Coen Solo Movie Begs for a Return with Brother

By Roger Friedman

Ethan Coen is such a talented writer, but his two indie directorial jobs have been flops.

First came “Drive Away Dolls,” which drove over a cliff.

Now comes “Honey Don’t!” which begs the rest of the headline — see this movie!

Critics have filed in with 42% so far and sinking. That’s not good. The reviews are brutal. Focus Features will have trouble keeping this in theaters.

Coen can do anything he wants. He and his brother Joel have made dozens of classic films that will last forever. I’ll bet in future collaborations we’ll see elements of Ethan’s films and realize they were brilliant notebooks for things to come.

Roger Friedman
Roger Friedman began his Showbiz411 column in April 2009 after 10 years with Fox News, where he created the Fox411 column. His movie reviews are carried by Rotten Tomatoes, and he is a member of both the movie and TV branches of the Critics Choice Awards.

