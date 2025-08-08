Honey Don’t! See This Movie: Rotten Reviews for the Second Ethan Coen Solo Movie Begs for a Return with Brother

Ethan Coen is such a talented writer, but his two indie directorial jobs have been flops.

First came “Drive Away Dolls,” which drove over a cliff.

Now comes “Honey Don’t!” which begs the rest of the headline — see this movie!

Critics have filed in with 42% so far and sinking. That’s not good. The reviews are brutal. Focus Features will have trouble keeping this in theaters.

Coen can do anything he wants. He and his brother Joel have made dozens of classic films that will last forever. I’ll bet in future collaborations we’ll see elements of Ethan’s films and realize they were brilliant notebooks for things to come.