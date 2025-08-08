Friday, August 8, 2025
BusinessMovies

Box Office: “Weapons” Extends Warner’s Hot Streak, “Freakier Friday” Soft in Thursday Previews, “Fantastic Four” Still Fantastic

By Roger Friedman

Warner Bros. is having quite a year, with “Sinners,” “Minecraft,” and of course, “Superman.”

Now comes “Weapons” with $5.7 million in Thursday previews. Ka ching! Julia Garner gets her first big movie hit, Josh Brolin is of course in another one. Nicely done.

“Freakier Friday” stars Jamie Lee Curtis and Lindsay Lohan in the sequel to their long ago film.

This is family fare, but still made $3 million on Thursday. which it ain’t bad. Kids and girls will find “Freakier Friday” fun even if reviewers were tepid about it at 73%. Audiences loved it — 94% so there will be return business.

“Fantastic Four” and “Superman” are still the big deals. They saved the summer. What are super heroes for, anyway?

