RIP Bob Andrews, 75, Founder of The Rumour, Produced The La’s “There She Goes,” Dozens of New Wave Classics

Bob Andrews has reportedly died in New Mexico of cancer. He was 75.

Andrews was unsung hero of the New Wave movement of the mid to late 70s. He fronted the band The Rumour, which also played behind Graham Parker.

Prior to The Rumour, Andrews was part of the band called Brinsley Swartz, which also included the titular star and Nick Lowe. They recorded — and Andrews produced — the original version of “What’s So Funny (‘Bout Peace, Love, and Understanding).”

When Parker rose to prominence in 1979 with his album, “Squeezing Out Sparks,” The Rumour had their own release on Stiff Records with hits “Emotional Traffic” and “Frozen Years.” They were all pop gems.

Andrews produced the debut album by Carlene Carter, then married to Nick Lower. His credits are all over the Stiff catalog. Jona Lewie’s “Stop the Cavalry” was a massive number 1 song, and Lewie’s “You’ll Always Find Me in the Kitchen at Parties” is maybe the cleverest record ever made.

Andrews had his biggest with a late 80s Liverpool group called The La’s. “There She Goes,” is a classic one off hit, instantly memorable, and used now for commercials all the time.

Parker Tweeted this afternoon: “My dear friend Bob Andrews, keyboard player in the Rumour has died. So deeply saddened by this news.”

Not everyone gets Grammys or is in the Rock Hall. More often than, the uncelebrated great musicians get overlooked. RIP Bob Andrews.





