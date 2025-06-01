Trump Reposts Claim on His Own Truth Social Biden was “Executed in 2020” and Replaced by Clones, Doubles and Robots

If you’re a Democrat or Independent and you voted for Donald Trump, you must be so pleased.

Yesterday, Trump reposted a message from an account on his TruthSocial. He says that former president Joe Biden was “executed” in 2020, and replaced by clones and robots.

It reads: “There is no #JoeBiden – executed in 2020.

#Biden clones doubles & robotic engineered soulless mindless entities are what you see. #Democrats dont know the difference.”

If we had an FBI or Secret Service, they’d be interviewing Trump and the original account holder right now. “Executed” is not a word you throw around with past or present presidents.

Luckily, the FBI is now run by clowns who are investigating TACO, so Trump is free to offer dangerous ideas to his illiterate base.

Jake Tapper? CNN doesn’t care what Trump says. They’re only worried that Biden didn’t recognize George Clooney after not seeing him for a decade.