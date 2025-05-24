Saturday, May 24, 2025
Kanye West Says He Wishes Kid Cudi — Who Claimed Diddy Blew Up His Car — Hadn’t Testified Against Him

By Roger Friedman

This week rapper Kid Cudi testified in the trial against Sean Puffy Diddy Combs.

Cudi said that among other things, Diddy blew up his Porsche with a Molotov cocktail because Cudi was dating Diddy’s ex-girlfriend and alleged victim, Cassie Ventura. He also said Diddy broke into his house.

Now Cudi’s long time collaborator has something to say.

Kanye West, who this said he was “giving up antisemitism,” said this morning on Twitter he wished Cudi hadn’t testified against “Puff.”

He wrote: “I wish Cudi hadn’t testified against Puff.We need to not be locked in white systems. Praying for Puff and his family. Praying for Puff Daddy and the Family”

Kanye is always on the wrong side of any subject. He’s been sticking up for Combs since this whole odyssey began. I guess he’s not paying attention to the testimony so far that’s so gross you can’t discuss it in polite society. Mostly, it’s allegations of brutal rape and sex trafficking. Even if Combs were somehow acquitted, he’d never get over it in this lifetime.

Congrats to Kanye!

