Met Gala: Black Fashion is Theme But Most Famous Black Model, Naomi Campbell, Banned by Anna Wintour

Anna Wintour has banned supermodel and celebrity Naomi Campbell from tonight’s Met Gala.

Why? Apparently, Naomi looked at her funny or said something sarcastic to Anna in front of her last year. You can read it here.

Campbell is the most famous Black model or celebrity in fashion. She’s a superstar. But Wintour doesn’t care. The whole fortune of the Metropolitan Museum of Art rests on her whims tonight. But no Naomi.

The irony, of course, shouldn’t be lost on anyone. Theme of tonight’s Ball is Black fashion. It’s called “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style.” Every Black celebrity who can will be there. But not Naomi.

Anna, according to reports all over the world today, doesn’t think she’s Super Fine.

I love Naomi Campbell. She speaks her mind, takes a backseat to no one. She’s an icon. Every encounter with her I’ve had (we’re not friends, just good acquaintances) has been memorably good.

Meantime, Wintour has spent the last month exploiting the memory of Andre Leon Talley. She’s running features in Vogue and writing about him as if she never fired him and he didn’t write a book about her. YouTube is flooded with videos of Andre, the legendary expression of tonight’s event, complaining about his treatment when he was alive.

You wonder why the weather is so bad today? Karma.

Many other celebs passing on the Met Ball this year. Check back later when the Halloween Parade begins.