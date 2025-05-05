Monday, May 5, 2025
Met Gala: Black Fashion is Theme But Most Famous Black Model, Naomi Campbell, Banned by Anna Wintour

By Roger Friedman

Anna Wintour has banned supermodel and celebrity Naomi Campbell from tonight’s Met Gala.

Why? Apparently, Naomi looked at her funny or said something sarcastic to Anna in front of her last year. You can read it here.

Campbell is the most famous Black model or celebrity in fashion. She’s a superstar. But Wintour doesn’t care. The whole fortune of the Metropolitan Museum of Art rests on her whims tonight. But no Naomi.

The irony, of course, shouldn’t be lost on anyone. Theme of tonight’s Ball is Black fashion. It’s called “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style.” Every Black celebrity who can will be there. But not Naomi.

Anna, according to reports all over the world today, doesn’t think she’s Super Fine.

I love Naomi Campbell. She speaks her mind, takes a backseat to no one. She’s an icon. Every encounter with her I’ve had (we’re not friends, just good acquaintances) has been memorably good.

Meantime, Wintour has spent the last month exploiting the memory of Andre Leon Talley. She’s running features in Vogue and writing about him as if she never fired him and he didn’t write a book about her. YouTube is flooded with videos of Andre, the legendary expression of tonight’s event, complaining about his treatment when he was alive.

You wonder why the weather is so bad today? Karma.

Many other celebs passing on the Met Ball this year. Check back later when the Halloween Parade begins.

Roger Friedman
Roger Friedmanhttps://www.showbiz411.com
Roger Friedman began his Showbiz411 column in April 2009 after 10 years with Fox News, where he created the Fox411 column. His movie reviews are carried by Rotten Tomatoes, and he is a member of both the movie and TV branches of the Critics Choice Awards. His articles have appeared in dozens of publications over the years including New York Magazine, where he wrote the Intelligencer column in the mid 90s and covered the OJ Simpson trial, and Fox News (when it wasn't so crazy) where he covered Michael Jackson. He is also the writer and co-producer of "Only the Strong Survive," a selection of the Cannes, Sundance, and Telluride Film festivals, directed by DA Pennebaker and Chris Hegedus.

