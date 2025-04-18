Bruce Springsteen Has a “Blind Spot” for Stones’ “Sympathy for the Devil” in Release of New Old Song (Listen)

Bruce Springsteen has a “Blind Spot” for the Rolling Stones’ “Sympathy for the Devil.”

Recorded in 1995 as part of the “Streets of Philadelphia” sessions, the new old song is part of “Tracks II: The Lost Albums” coming on June 27th.

Percussion on “Blind Spot” suggests a great classic rock segue out of “Devil” for FM stations. You could sandwich “Blind Spot” between the Stones song and leading with Chicago’s “Beginnings” and really claw back to 1977.

I don’t know why Bruce didn’t go for “Blind Spot.” It would have been a perfect FM hit.