Bruce Springsteen Has a “Blind Spot” for Stones’ “Sympathy for the Devil” in Release of New Old Song (Listen)

By Roger Friedman

Bruce Springsteen has a “Blind Spot” for the Rolling Stones’ “Sympathy for the Devil.”

Recorded in 1995 as part of the “Streets of Philadelphia” sessions, the new old song is part of “Tracks II: The Lost Albums” coming on June 27th.

Percussion on “Blind Spot” suggests a great classic rock segue out of “Devil” for FM stations. You could sandwich “Blind Spot” between the Stones song and leading with Chicago’s “Beginnings” and really claw back to 1977.

I don’t know why Bruce didn’t go for “Blind Spot.” It would have been a perfect FM hit.

Roger Friedman
Roger Friedmanhttps://www.showbiz411.com
Roger Friedman began his Showbiz411 column in April 2009 after 10 years with Fox News, where he created the Fox411 column. His movie reviews are carried by Rotten Tomatoes, and he is a member of both the movie and TV branches of the Critics Choice Awards. His articles have appeared in dozens of publications over the years including New York Magazine, where he wrote the Intelligencer column in the mid 90s and covered the OJ Simpson trial, and Fox News (when it wasn't so crazy) where he covered Michael Jackson. He is also the writer and co-producer of "Only the Strong Survive," a selection of the Cannes, Sundance, and Telluride Film festivals, directed by DA Pennebaker and Chris Hegedus.

