Shady Global Citizen Foundation Giving $50K Not to the Hungry or Poor, But to a Rock Band Who Plays on their Stage

Wanna be a rock star? Wanna play on stage at the Global Citizen show this fall?

Shady group Global Citizen is supposed to be about stopping hunger, poverty, injustice, and suffering.

But as I’ve written before they give no money from the millions they raise to any of those issues. They mainly spend those millions on themselves and producing concerts.

Now they’re offering $50,000 to rock bands to play on their stage. They’re not just inviting rock bands to be part of the Global Citizen Festival, but Hugh Evans and co are going to give them $50,000 instead of donating the money to people who need it.

Evans, who makes a high six figure salary, only wants to hand with rock stars. That’s the foundation of the Foundation.They have an excellent marketing tea, that knows how to publicize “actions” that result in no actions.

Woke? Beyond. Cynical, too! Maybe some poor people in a third world country can put together a rock and win the fifty thou!