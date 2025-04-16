Wednesday, April 16, 2025
Shady Global Citizen Foundation Giving $50K Not to the Hungry or Poor, But to a Rock Band Who Plays on their Stage

By Roger Friedman

Wanna be a rock star? Wanna play on stage at the Global Citizen show this fall?

Shady group Global Citizen is supposed to be about stopping hunger, poverty, injustice, and suffering.

But as I’ve written before they give no money from the millions they raise to any of those issues. They mainly spend those millions on themselves and producing concerts.

Now they’re offering $50,000 to rock bands to play on their stage. They’re not just inviting rock bands to be part of the Global Citizen Festival, but Hugh Evans and co are going to give them $50,000 instead of donating the money to people who need it.

Evans, who makes a high six figure salary, only wants to hand with rock stars. That’s the foundation of the Foundation.They have an excellent marketing tea, that knows how to publicize “actions” that result in no actions.

Woke? Beyond. Cynical, too! Maybe some poor people in a third world country can put together a rock and win the fifty thou!

Exclusive: Global Citizen Chief Got 36% Raise in 2022, Revenue Fell By 26%, Most Money Not to Third World

Roger Friedman
Roger Friedmanhttps://www.showbiz411.com
Roger Friedman began his Showbiz411 column in April 2009 after 10 years with Fox News, where he created the Fox411 column. His movie reviews are carried by Rotten Tomatoes, and he is a member of both the movie and TV branches of the Critics Choice Awards. His articles have appeared in dozens of publications over the years including New York Magazine, where he wrote the Intelligencer column in the mid 90s and covered the OJ Simpson trial, and Fox News (when it wasn't so crazy) where he covered Michael Jackson. He is also the writer and co-producer of "Only the Strong Survive," a selection of the Cannes, Sundance, and Telluride Film festivals, directed by DA Pennebaker and Chris Hegedus.

