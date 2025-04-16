Rob Thomas, Patty Smyth, Jazz Legend Bob James, Kevin Bacon Rock Surprise A-List, Off the Hook Show for ALS

I don’t even know if the students at SUNY Purchase know what went on on their campus last night.

A stunning three hour rock, R&B, and Jazz show went off in their concert hall that was for the ages. Luckily, it was filmed.

Musicians United for ALS featured Rob Thomas, Patty Smyth, jazz greats Bob James and Kirk Whalum,The Bacon Brothers, the amazing Lisa Fischer, Yankee great Bernie Williams with jazz star Gil Parris, and a rare appearance by the Average White Band.

“Letterman” show musician extraordinaire brought down the house with Memphis Stax legend Carla Thomas.

The occasion was a tribute to famed producer Wayne Warneke who is now wheelchair bound from ALS. His wife, Vaneese Thomas, legendary back up singer for dozens of artists including Aretha Franklin, assembled what turned out to a historic night.

Rob Mathes, the great arranger and producer himself for acts like Sting and Elvis Costello, not only produced the evening but surprised everyone by accompanying himself on piano, singing! That got everyone’s attention backstage — people who know him but didn’t realize what a great voice he has!

It was a night full of showstoppers, including Fischer’s “Walking on the Air,” a gem that seemed like it levitated the audience; James and Whalum on the former’s classic hit “Westchester Lady,” and the Average White Band — which doesn’t perform anymore — on a stampede of funk in “Pick up the Pieces” and “Work to Do.”

Of course, Rob Thomas and Patty Smyth were knockouts respectively on “Lonely No More,” “Smooth,” “Warrior,” and “Goodbye to You.”

The pinnacle? Carla Thomas (she and her sister Vaneese are the daughters of late Stax legend Rufus Thomas). Carla and Paul Shaffer brought down the house with “Little Red Rooster” and “Tramp,” Carla’s saucy 60s hit with Otis Redding.

If this is just the beginning for Musicians for ALS, they’re going to become legendary pretty quick! Click here to donate.