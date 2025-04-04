Friday, April 4, 2025
Donate
MusicUncategorized

Elton John, 78, Drops Career-Best Song and Hit Album with Brandi Carlile Despite “Retirement”

By Roger Friedman

Share

Didn’t Elton John retire recently? The tabloids say he’s near death and completely blind.

Of course none of that is true. Sir Elton just turned 78 and dropped an exceptionally good album today with Brandi Carlile. “Who Believes in Angels?” is one of his best recordings ever.

For one thing, the album ends with a career-best song from Elton and Bernie Taupin called “When This Old World is Done with Me.” It’s sort of their “My Way,” but it’s eons more sublime and features powerful lyrics that Elton sings with the gusto of a 30 year old. Andrew Watt supplies a thrilling production with a unique throwback ending of just Elton, a piano wizard, on the most lovely instrumental ending.

“When This Old World” had better get a Grammy nomination next winter for Best Song.

Brandi Carlile makes for a sterling collaborator on “Angels.” I always forget how much I like her until I hear her voice again. She’s also kind of a unicorn in the way she’s sought out Joni Mitchell and Elton John as elder statesmen. She really loves and admires them for real, and you can feel it. Brandi has her own outstanding solo track on the album, called “You Without Me,” which might be her “Landslide.” It’s deceptively light as a feather. Her fans will be singing it aloud at concerts.

The rest of the tracks on “Who Believes in Angels?” are satisfying, catchy, and brilliantly constructed. My standouts right now are the title track, and everything else on side 2. The albu is sort of divided between a ‘disc one’ of rocky-ier numbers and ‘disc two’ — of more intimate numbers. “The River Man” is the highlight of the duets, matching the best of these two brilliant performers.

“Who Believes in Angels?” is also being marketed with real intelligence. Tomorrow on YouTube we’ll see the Q&A from tonight’s appearance at the 92nd St Y. Tomorrow night, the pair will be on “SNL.” The next morning they’re featured on “CBS Sunday Morning.” You can’t do better than this plan!

Roger Friedman
Roger Friedmanhttps://www.showbiz411.com
Roger Friedman began his Showbiz411 column in April 2009 after 10 years with Fox News, where he created the Fox411 column. His movie reviews are carried by Rotten Tomatoes, and he is a member of both the movie and TV branches of the Critics Choice Awards. His articles have appeared in dozens of publications over the years including New York Magazine, where he wrote the Intelligencer column in the mid 90s and covered the OJ Simpson trial, and Fox News (when it wasn't so crazy) where he covered Michael Jackson. He is also the writer and co-producer of "Only the Strong Survive," a selection of the Cannes, Sundance, and Telluride Film festivals, directed by DA Pennebaker and Chris Hegedus.

Read more

In Other News

Hollywood to the Hudson

Company

Trending

Categories

© Showbiz411.com