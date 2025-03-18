Fire Sale: Disgraced Ex-Rep Matt Gaetz Marks Down Cameo Shots 63% from $550 to Just $200

Want a personalized message from disgraced former Congressman Matt Gaetz?

He’s currently running a fire sale on Cameo.

Last fall, NBC reported that Gaetz was charging $550 for pep talks, birthday greetings, and tips on how to date 17 year olds.

Evidently, sales were not so brisk. Now Gaetz has dropped the price to just $200. It’s a bargain!

His bio: “I served in Congress. Trump nominated me to be US Attorney General (that didn’t work out). Once I fired the House Speaker.”

He did fire the House Speaker, but not before Kevin McCarthy restrained himself from knocking Gaetz out. Many wished he had.

Gaetz, who looks like a cross between the Joker and Max Headroom, seems to send out one of these things a week.

Here’s a link.

Gaetz was thoroughly humiliated in Congress and resigned before results of an investigation into his dicey personal life were revealed. Word is he wants to run for another office. So if you’ve got one of these messages, hold onto it. They could be comedy gold in the future.