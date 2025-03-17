Monday, March 17, 2025
Law

Trump’s New Wild, Illegal Misdirection: Declares Biden Pardons “VOID, VACANT, AND OF NO FURTHER FORCE OR EFFECT”

By Roger Friedman

Donald Trump dumped this news at 12:30am Eastern Time.

To flood the zone even more with his crackpot declarations, the worst president in history announced tonight that he will not respect President Joe Biden’s pardons before he left office.

He called them “VOID, VACANT, AND OF NO FURTHER FORCE OR EFFECT.”

Of course this is illegal, but Trump is now spending his days ignoring the judicial system on different matters. He regards judges as his employees and doesn’t shrink from violating their orders.

Trump says — and this is all a lie — that Biden knew nothing about the pardons and they don’t count because he signed them in AutoPen. He says evenyone who was pardoned by Biden “should fully understand that they are subject to investigation at the highest level.”

Trump is not stupid. He knows this will take up all the air this week, letting him continue on his path of destruction. This is another misdirection, after so many.

