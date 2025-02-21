Saturday, February 22, 2025
Associated Press Files Suit Against Trump Administration Over Ban from White House Coverage

By Roger Friedman

It’s the Gulf of Mexico.

That’s everywhere except in the tiny mind of Donald Trump, who arbitrarily changed the name to Gulf of America. He bullied Google and Apple to use the name on their maps.

But the Associated Press said no. So Trump banned them from covering the White House.

It’s total breach of the 1st Amendment. Now the AP has filed suit against the Trump administration.

This won’t be the last lawsuit against Trump from a news organization. The Pentagon is also making it very difficult to cover them, or for the press assigned there to do their jobs properly.

Read the complaint here.

https://s3.documentcloud.org/documents/25541398/ap-vs-budowich.pdf

