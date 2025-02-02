Grammys Offer Second Chances to Ostracized Will Smith, Chris Brown

This year, the Grammys are offering seconf chances to two outliers.

Chris Brown won Best R&B album this afternoon. On Grammy eve in 2009, Brown was arrested for beating Rihanna black and blue. He was convicted of domestic assault and received 5 years of probation and community service.

Only in the Trump world could he given an award.

In 2022 Will Smith hit Chris Rock on the Oscars. He was suspended by the Academy for 10 years and lost a lot of work and respect.

Tonight Smith is speaking on stage during the Quincy Jones memorial tribute.

Go figure.